AP source: Mexico’s Carlos Vela to join expansion LAFC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that Mexican star Carlos Vela has reached a deal to join Los Angeles Football Club, the expansion MLS franchise due to begin play in March.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because LAFC hasn’t formally announced its first designated player signing.

Vela has been at Real Sociedad in Spain’s La Liga since 2012, scoring 53 goals in 171 appearances. He was previously under contract with Arsenal, but went on loan to several clubs.

Vela is a winger who should provide scoring punch for the expansion club, which hired Bob Bradley as its first coach last month.

Vela also should appeal to Los Angeles’ vast Latino population. He has made 55 appearances for Mexico.

