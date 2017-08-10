501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLS News » 10-man RSL tops Rapids…

10-man RSL tops Rapids 4-1 for Rocky Mountain Cup

By The Associated Press August 27, 2017 12:14 am 08/27/2017 12:14am
Share

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Luis Silva scored twice to help 10-man Real Salt Lake beat the Colorado Rapids 4-1 on Saturday for the Rocky Mountain Cup.

Real Salt Lake (10-13-5) won its second straight game to move within a point of FC Dallas for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Colorado (6-15-4) lost the first game of the series 2-1 and will host the third match Oct. 15.

Joao Plata gave Real Salt Lake a 1-0 lead in the 41st minute with his seventh goal. He took three touches in space on the left side and beat Tim Howard to the near post. Silva sent Howard the wrong way on a penalty kick in the 50th minute to make it 2-0.

After Joshua Gatt pulled Colorado to 2-1 in the 82nd minute on a header that required a video replay, Silva and Brooks Lennon both scored stoppage-time goals.

RSL’s Danilo Acosta was given a straight red card in the 57th minute for a late challenge.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLS News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?