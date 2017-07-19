Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Released 3B Pablo Sandoval. Recalled RHPs Kyle Martin and Ben Taylor from Pawtucket (IL). Optioned LHP Brian Johnson and RHP Hector Velazquez to Pawtucket (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Eduardo Paredes. Recalled RHP Alex Meyer from Salt Lake City (PCL). Placed OF Cameron Maybin on the 10-day DL. Selected OF Shane Robinson.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Added INF Todd Frazier and RHPs David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to the active roster. Optioned LHP Chasen Shreve to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Designated INF Ji-Man Choi and INF/OF Rob Refsnyder for assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHPs Michael Brady and Zach Neal to Nashville (PCL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated C Devin Mesoraco from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Lisalverto Bonilla to Louisville (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled OF Franchy Cordero from El Paso (PCL). Optioned RHP Jose Valdez to El Paso.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released INF Mikey Reynolds.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Marshall Pautsch. Signed INF Cole Fabio.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released INF Creighton Wilke.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP Jonathan Richy.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Steve DeLaCruz.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Shaun Ellis.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed C Aron Baynes.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Re-signed F Blake Griffin.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Mario Chalmers.

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed general manager Ryan McDonough to a contract extension through the 2019-20 season. Named James Jones vice president of basketball operations.

UTAH JAZZ — Signed F Royce O’Neale.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Green Bay WR Geronimo Allison for the first game of the regular season for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Marty Hurney interim general manager.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed QB Mitchell Trubisky.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with G Alexandar Georgiev.

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed D Justin Martin to a two-year contract.

VANCOUVER STEALTH — Signed Ts Justin Salt and Tyler Garrison to one-year contracts.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Named Charlie Corr senior coordinator of communications. Suspended Real Salt Lake M Luke Mulholland one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for serious foul play that endangered the safety of an opponent during a July 4 match Orlando City. Fined Houston F Erick Torres an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment a July 5 match against Montreal. Fined New York City M Yangel Herrera an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment during a July 5 match against Vancouver. Fined Sporting Kansas City M Ilie Sanchez an undisclosed amount for violation of League policy regarding hands to the face, head or neck of an opponent during a July 6 match against Philadelphia.

North American Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Announced it has mutually part ways with M Kalif Alhassan.

United Soccer League

USL — Suspended Tampa Bay assistant coach Stuart Dobson one game and fined him an undisclosed amount following his ejection during a July 13 game at Orlando City.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Waived F Kim DeCesare.

COLLEGE

DEPAUL — Announced men’s junior basketball G Jalen Coleman-Lands has transferred from Illinois.

DOANE — Named Aurelia Gamch softball coach.

EMORY — Named Garron Lucius assistant athletic director for events and marketing.

FORDHAM — Announced the retirement of head athletic trainer Vinny Porricelli.

GEORGE WASHINGTON — Announced men’s basketball graduate transfer F Bo Zeigler has transferred from South Florida.

LSU-ALEXANDRIA — Named Steven Adams Jr. baseball coach and Adam and Annalyn Burch co-head softball coaches.

MINNESOTA STATE — Collin Prosser offensive line coach.

PLATTSBURGH STATE — Named Krystal Yernye assistant director of athletic communications.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Named M.J. Grothe director of women’s basketball operations.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Announced the resignation of women’s assistant basketball coach Hannah Burleson.

