U.S. Open Cup Glance

(Home teams listed first)
|QUARTERFINALS
|Monday, July 10
San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) 3, Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS) 2
Sporting Kansas City (MLS) 3, Dallas (MLS) 0, OT
Miami (NASL) vs. Cincinnati (USL), ppd.
New York Red Bulls (MLS) 1, New England Revolution (MLS) 0
Miami (NASL) vs. Cincinnati (USL), 7:30 p.m.
|SEMIFINALS
|Wednesday, Aug. 9
San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, TBA
New York Red Bulls at Miami, TBA
or
New York Red Bulls at Cincinnati, TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
Semifinal winners
