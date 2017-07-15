501.5
U.S. Open Cup Glance

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 5:38 pm 07/15/2017 05:38pm
All Times EDT

(Home teams listed first)

QUARTERFINALS
Monday, July 10

San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) 3, Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS) 2

Tuesday, July 11

Sporting Kansas City (MLS) 3, Dallas (MLS) 0, OT

Wednesday, July 12

Miami (NASL) vs. Cincinnati (USL), ppd.

Thursday, July 13

New York Red Bulls (MLS) 1, New England Revolution (MLS) 0

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Miami (NASL) vs. Cincinnati (USL), 7:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS
Wednesday, Aug. 9

San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, TBA

New York Red Bulls at Miami, TBA

or

Tuesday, Aug. 15

New York Red Bulls at Cincinnati, TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Semifinal winners

