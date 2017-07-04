501

MLS News

Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press July 4, 2017 10:43 pm 07/04/2017 10:43pm
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Tyler Wilson from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Jimmy Yacabonis to Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed 3B Josh Rutledge on the 10-day DL. Sent LHP Eduardo Rodriguez to Pawtucket (IL) for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent 2B Tyler Saladino to Charlotte (IL) for a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned LHP Eric Skoglund to Omaha (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Al Alburquerque from Omaha. Transferred LHP Matt Strahm to the 60-day DL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with OFs Trent Deveaux, D’Shawn Knowles, Jose Reyes and Raider Uceta, and RHPs Jose Rodriguez, Sadrac Franco, and Jean Carlos Lucas.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHPs Bryan Mitchell and Domingo German to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated LHP CC Sabathia and RHP Adam Warren from the 10-day DL. Agreed to terms with RHP Dalton Higgins on a minor league contract. Designated 1B Chris Carter for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Assigned RHP Danny Farquhar outright to Durham (IL). Sent 2B Brad Miller to Durham for a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated RHP Jeremy Jeffress from the 10-day DL. Designated RHP Ernesto Frieri for assignment. Assigned RHP Preston Claiborne outright to Round Rock (PCL). Traded INF Luis Silva to Toronto for cash considerations.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed C Luke Maile on the 10-day DL. Designated RHP Glenn Sparkman for assignment. Assigned OF Ian Parmley outright to Buffalo (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Mike Bolsinger from Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned 2B Ildemaro Vargas to Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent 2B Micah Johnson to the GCL Braves for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated OF Jason Heyward from the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Jack Leathersich from Iowa (PCL). Optioned INF Jeimer Candelario and RHP Felix Pena to Iowa.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS —Placed LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 29. Recalled RHP Ross Stripling from Oklahoma City (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed SS Jose Arteaga, CF Francis Casado, SS Daniel Castillo, RHP Leoner Colina, OF Jeicor Cristian, CF Larry Ernesto, OF Juan Frias, C Andres Melendez, SS Alberis Perez, CF Carlos Rodriguez and OF Alwinson Valdez.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with SS Jake Holmes and 1B Quincy Nieporte on minor league contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated RHP Trevor Cahill from the 10-day DL. Designated INF Chase d’Arnaud for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent 3B Conor Gillaspie to Sacramento (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned RHP Jacob Turner outright to Syracuse (IL). Agreed to terms with SS Ryan Jackson on a minor league contract.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed OF Keury De La Cruz. Released OF Vaughn Bryan.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Marshall Pautsch. Released OF Anthony Cheky, Jr.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released OF Omar Garcia.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed INF Nathaniel Maggio.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Released INF Brian Fortier.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Released RHP Andrew Cooper.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Tyler Gillies.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed RHP Brett Palanski.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed G-F Furkan Korkmaz.

MIAMI HEAT — Waived F Chris Bosh.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Michael Latta to a one-year, two-way contract.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Acquired C Marcus Kruger from Vegas for a 2018 fifth-round draft pick.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed RW Nail Yakupov to a one-year contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed F Brandon Bollig to a one-year contract.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed F Oscar Lindberg to a two-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed RW Andre Burakovsky to a two-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS — Suspended Real Salt Lake M Luis Silva one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for violent conduct during a June 30 match against Orlando City.

MLS News