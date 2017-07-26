501.5
Sapong scores 10th goal, Union beats 9-man Crew 3-0

By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 9:35 pm 07/26/2017 09:35pm
Philadelphia Union's C.J. Sapong, left, kicks the ball as Columbus Crew's Hector Jimenez, center, and Union's Haris Medunjanin look on during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — C.J. Sapong scored his career-high 10th goal of the season to help the Philadelphia Union beat the nine-man Columbus Crew 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia (7-9-5) ended a two-game losing streak. Columbus (10-11-1) had won three of four.

Philadelphia opened the scoring in the 20th minute. After two failed clearances, Sapong’s bicycle kick found an open Ilsinho at the penalty spot for a one-touch finish.

Sapong made it 2-0 in the 66th minute after heading it off the post and sliding in the rebound. In the 81st, Marcus Epps scored his first MLS goal by knocking in Sapong’s header.

Sapong was denied a goal opportunity in the 35th, but Roland Alberg’s penalty kick was blocked off the crossbar by Zack Steffen.

Jonathan Mensah was given a straight red card for knocking down Sapong on the breakaway, and Lalas Abubakar received his second yellow card in the 76th.

