Red Bulls-Revolution, Sums

By The Associated Press July 5, 2017 9:44 pm 07/05/2017 09:44pm
New York 1 2—3
New England 2 0—2

First half_1, New England, Bunbury, 1 (Fagundez), 21st minute. 2, New York, Wright-Phillips, 9, 23rd. 3, New England, Nguyen, 7, 27th.

Second half_4, New York, Royer, 5 (penalty kick), 55th. 5, New York, Veron, 1 (Martins), 90th.

Goalies_New York, Luis Robles; New England, Cody Cropper.

Yellow Cards_Royer, New York, 44th; Zizzo, New York, 47th; Angoua, New England, 55th; Davis, New York, 76th; Delamea Mlinar, New England, 77th; Wright-Phillips, New York, 77th.

Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Danny Thornberry, Peter Balciunas. 4th Official_José Carlos Rivero.

A_13,924 (20,000)

___

Lineups

New York_Luis Robles; Connor Lade, Damien Perrinelle; Sean Akira Davis, Sacha Kljestan, Aaron Long, Felipe Martins, Alex Muyl (Dan Metzger, 93rd), Daniel Royer (Derick Etienne, 74th), Sal Zizzo; Bradley Wright-Phillips (Gonzalo Veron, 83rd).

New England_Cody Cropper; Benjamin Angoua, Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Andrew Farrell, Chris Tierney (Femi Hollinger-Janzen, 80th); Scott Caldwell, Diego Fagundez, Gershon Koffie, Lee Nguyen; Teal Bunbury, Kei Kamara.

