Orlando City FC-Atlanta United, Sums

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 7:15 pm 07/29/2017 07:15pm
Orlando 1 0—1
Atlanta 0 1—1

First half_1, Orlando, Kaka 4 (Larin), 40th minute.

Second half_2, Atlanta, Villalba 10 (Asad, Almiron), 92nd.

Goalies_Orlando, Joe Bendik; Atlanta, Brad Guzan.

Yellow Cards_Asad, Atlanta, 24th; Hiquita, Orlando, 56th; Villalba, Atlanta, 56th; Johnson, Orlando, 86th.

Red Cards_None.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Peter Balciunas. 4th Official_Mark Kadlecik.

A_45,006 (55,000)

___

Lineups

Orlando_Joe Bendik, Scott Sutter, Jonathan Spector, Jose Aja, Donny Toia, Cristian Higuita (Richie Laryea, 76th), Will Johnson, Antonio Nocerino, Kaka, Cyle Larin (Giles Barnes, 62nd), Dominic Dwyer (Carlos Rivas, 73rd).

Atlanta_Brad Guzan, Anton Walkes, Michael Parkhurst (Kevin Kratz, 76th), Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Greg Garza (Mikey Ambrose, 77th), Jeff Larentowicz, Carlos Carmona, Julian Gressel (Brandon Vazquez, 61st), Miguel Almiron, Yamil Asad, Hector Villalba.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

