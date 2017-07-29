501.5
Montero scores twice, Whitecaps beat FC Dallas 4-0

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 10:33 pm 07/29/2017 10:33pm
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Fredy Montero had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat FC Dallas 4-0 on Saturday night for their third victory in four matches.

Bernie Ibini-Isei and Nicolas Mezquida added goals and David Ousted had three saves for Vancouver (9-8-3). Ousted has five shutouts this season, two in the last three games.

FC Dallas (9-4-7) lost for the first time since a 2-0 loss at Portland on June 10.

Ibini-Isei blasted a left-footer into the net from just outside the top of the box to open the scoring in the 18th minute. Montero doubled the advantage early in the second half, converting from the spot after a penalty in the area by Kellyn Acosta. Montero added a goal in the 67th and Mezquida in the 83rd. It was Mezquida’s second goal of the season and first since March 11.

