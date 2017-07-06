Fire-Timbers, Sums

|Chicago
First half_1, Portland, Adi, 10 (penalty kick), 24th minute. 2, Chicago, Alvarez, 3 (Juninho), 34th.
Second half_3, Chicago, Vincent, 1 (Alvarez), 61st. 4, Portland, Blanco, 3 (Valeri), 70th.
Goalies_Chicago, Matt Lampson; Portland, Jake Gleeson.
Yellow Cards_Lampson, Chicago, 65th; Blanco, Portland, 73rd.
Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees— Jeremy Hanson, Eric Weisbrod. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.
A_21,144 (21,144)
Chicago_Matt Lampson; Johan Kappelhof, Joao Meira, Brandon Vincent; Juninho, Arturo Alvarez, Matt Polster (Drew Conner, 34th); David Accam (Djordje Mihailovic, 81st), Michael De Leeuw, Nemanja Nikolic, Luis Solignac (Jonathan Campbell, 65th).
Portland_Jake Gleeson; Vytautas Andriuskevicius (Marco Farfan, 87th), Roy Miller, Zarek Valentin; Sebastian Blanco, Lawrence Olum, Diego Valeri, Ben Zemanski (Victor Arboleda, 87th); Fanendo Adi, Dairon Asprilla, Darlington Nagbe.