Fire-Timbers, Sums

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 12:38 am 07/06/2017 12:38am
Chicago 1 1—2
Portland 1 1—2

First half_1, Portland, Adi, 10 (penalty kick), 24th minute. 2, Chicago, Alvarez, 3 (Juninho), 34th.

Second half_3, Chicago, Vincent, 1 (Alvarez), 61st. 4, Portland, Blanco, 3 (Valeri), 70th.

Goalies_Chicago, Matt Lampson; Portland, Jake Gleeson.

Yellow Cards_Lampson, Chicago, 65th; Blanco, Portland, 73rd.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees— Jeremy Hanson, Eric Weisbrod. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

A_21,144 (21,144)

___

Lineups

Chicago_Matt Lampson; Johan Kappelhof, Joao Meira, Brandon Vincent; Juninho, Arturo Alvarez, Matt Polster (Drew Conner, 34th); David Accam (Djordje Mihailovic, 81st), Michael De Leeuw, Nemanja Nikolic, Luis Solignac (Jonathan Campbell, 65th).

Portland_Jake Gleeson; Vytautas Andriuskevicius (Marco Farfan, 87th), Roy Miller, Zarek Valentin; Sebastian Blanco, Lawrence Olum, Diego Valeri, Ben Zemanski (Victor Arboleda, 87th); Fanendo Adi, Dairon Asprilla, Darlington Nagbe.

