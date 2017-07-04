501

MLS News

Earthquakes-Atlanta United, Sums

By The Associated Press July 4, 2017 9:40 pm 07/04/2017 09:40pm
San Jose 1 1—2
Atlanta 0 4—4

First half_1, San Jose, Thompson, 1, 2nd minute.

Second half_2, Atlanta, Carmona, 2, 55th. 3, Atlanta, Martinez, 8 (Garza), 65th. 4, San Jose, Wondolowski, 8 (Lima), 66th. 5, Atlanta, Walkes, 1 (Gressel), 81st. 6, Atlanta, Martinez, 9 (Almiron), 89th.

Goalies_San Jose, David Bingham; Atlanta, Kyle Reynish.

Yellow Cards_Sarkodie, San Jose, 11th; Walkes, Atlanta, 15th; Bingham, San Jose, 19th; Carmona, Atlanta, 42nd; Gonzalez Pirez, Atlanta, 45th; Larentowicz, Atlanta, 74th; Martinez, Atlanta, 91st.

Red Cards_Sarkodie, San Jose, 34th; Bernardez, San Jose, 94th.

Referee_Jose Carlos Rivero. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Michael Kampmeinert. 4th Official_Geoff Gamble.

A_44,974 (44,974)

Lineups

San Jose_David Bingham; Victor Bernardez, Andres Imperiale, Nick Lima, Kofi Sarkodie; Jahmir Hyka (Jackson Yueill, 55th), Florian Jungwirth, Shea Salinas (Cordell Cato, 38th), Tommy Thompson; Danny Hoesen (Simon Dawkins, 83rd), Chris Wondolowski.

Atlanta_Kyle Reynish; Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz, Michael Parkhurst; Yamil Asad (Brandon Vazquez, 85th), Carlos Carmona (Kevin Kratz, 76th), Gregory Garza, Anton Walkes; Miguel Almiron, Josef Martinez, Hector Villalba (Julian Gressel, 74th).

