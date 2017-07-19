501.5
Dynamo-Minnesota United, Sums

By The Associated Press July 19, 2017 10:16 pm 07/19/2017 10:16pm
Houston 0 0—0
Minnesota 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Houston, Tyler Deric; Minnesota, Bobby Shuttleworth.

Yellow Cards_Jome, Minnesota, 36th; Clark, Houston, 45th; Machado, Houston, 63rd; Kallman, Minnesota, 91st; Martin, Minnesota, 96th.

Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Joe Fletcher, Adam Wienckowski. 4th Official_Juan Guzman Jr..

A_19,456 (21,895)

Lineups

Houston_Tyler Deric; Leonardo, DaMarcus Beasley, A.J. DeLaGarza, Adolfo Machado; Alex (Joe Holland, 85th), Juan Cabezas, Ricardo Clark, Memo Rodriguez (Jose Escalante, 78th), Andrew Wenger (Vicente Sanchez, 76th); Mauro Manotas.

Minnesota_Bobby Shuttleworth; Justin Davis, Joe Greenspan (Ismaila Jome, 27th), Brent Kallman, Jerome Thiesson; Ibson, Sam Cronin, Miguel Ibarra, Bashkim Kadrii (Collin Martin, 46th), Kevin Molino; Christian Ramirez.

