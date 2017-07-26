Crew-Union, Sums

|Columbus
|0
|0—0
|Philadelphia
|1
|2—3
First half_1, Philadelphia, Ilsinho, 3 (Sapong), 20th minute.
Second half_2, Philadelphia, Sapong, 10, 66th. 3, Philadelphia, Epps, 1 (Sapong), 81st.
Goalies_Columbus, Zack Steffen; Philadelphia, John McCarthy.
Yellow Cards_Wijnaldum, Philadelphia, 31st; Abubakar, Columbus, 36th; Gaddis, Philadelphia, 39th.
Red Cards_Mensah, Columbus, 35th; Abubakar, Columbus, 76th.
Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Peter Manikowski, Logan Brown. 4th Official_Jose Carlos Rivero.
A_15,413 (18,500)
Columbus_Zack Steffen; Lalas Abubakar, Alex Crognale, Jonathan Mensah, Jukka Raitala; Artur (Ethan Finlay, 75th), Hector Jimenez, Kekuta Manneh (Cristian Jesus Martinez, 71st), Wil Trapp; Ola Kamara, Justin Meram (Mohammed Abu, 55th).
Philadelphia_John McCarthy; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Oguchi Onyewu, Giliano Wijnaldum; Ilsinho (Jay Simpson, 84th), Roland Alberg (Adam Najem, 68th), Alejandro Bedoya, Marcus Epps (Charlie Davies, 88th), Haris Medunjanin; C.J. Sapong.
