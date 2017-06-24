Sweat, NYCFC top Red Bulls 2-0 in Hudson River Derby

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Ben Sweat scored his first MLS goal and assisted on Jack Harrison’s goal as New York City FC beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Saturday in the Hudson River Derby.

NYC (9-5-3) won just its second game in seven MLS meetings with the Red Bulls (7-8-2).

Harrison opened the scoring with a curling shot in the 33rd minute. Rodney Wallace drew two defenders at the corner of the 18-yard box, found an overlapping Sweat and Harrison one-touched the cross home. Sweat scored in the 65th minute on a header of Alexander Ring’s free kick.

Kemar Lawrence’s routine shot to Sean Johnson in the 80th minute was the Red Bulls’ first shot on goal.

It was Johnson’s fourth shutout of the season and NYCFC’s first win at Red Bull Arena.