MLS News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLS News » Russia forward Dzyuba withdraws…

Russia forward Dzyuba withdraws from Confed Cup

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 9:02 am 06/02/2017 09:02am
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has suffered another blow ahead of the Confederations Cup as forward Artyom Dzyuba withdrew citing fitness concerns.

Dzyuba, who had previously complained of a knee problem, says he doesn’t want “to take up someone else’s place in the squad because I’m not 100 percent fit,” in a statement issued by the Russian Football Union.

Russia previously lost midfielder Alan Dzagoev, right back Mario Fernandes, and backup goalkeeper Andrei Lunyov to injuries.

Dzyuba’s absence means Fyodor Smolov could be Russia’s main striker for the Confederations Cup, which starts on June 17 with the hosts playing New Zealand in St. Petersburg.

Russia also has forwards Alexander Bukharov, Dmitry Poloz, and Maxim Kanunnikov in its preliminary squad.

Topics:
Latest News MLS News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLS News » Russia forward Dzyuba withdraws…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Best DC-area food and drink festivals

Love wine, beer or BBQ? Check out these fun festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLS News