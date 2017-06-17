502

Nikolic, Solignac score in Fire’s 2-1 win over Revolution

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 10:01 pm 06/17/2017 10:01pm
Chicago Fire midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger (31), of Germany, pries the ball away from New England Revolution midfielder Kelyn Rowe (11) as Rowe attempted to acquire a bead on the goal during the first half of their MLS Soccer match, Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Nemanja Nikolic and Luis Solignac scored and the Chicago Fire handed the New England Revolution their first home loss of the season, 2-1 on Saturday night.

Nikolic scored his MLS-leading 13th goal in the 18th minute, beating an offside trap and, after having his initial shot blocked by goalie Cody Cropper, firing in the rebound.

Three quick passes found Solignac in front of the goal as he finished from close range in the 61st for his fourth goal.

New England scored in the 70th when Juan Agudelo kept the ball alive with a header off a cross with Antonio Mlinar Delamea then heading in the ball for his first MLS goal.

New England, which outshot Chicago 24-8, spent the remaining minutes on the attack but failed to get the equalizer despite several frantic moments in front of Chicago’s net.

New England (5-6-5) had five wins and two draws at home before the loss. Chicago (9-3-4) is unbeaten in eight matches.

