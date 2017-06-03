MLS News

Minnesota United-Sporting KC, Sums

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 7:29 pm 06/03/2017 07:29pm
Minnesota 0 0—0
Kansas City 1 2—3

First half_1, Kansas City, Opara, 1 (Besler), 48th minute.

Second half_2, Kansas City, Medranda, 1, 54th. 3, Kansas City, Abdul-Salaam, 1, 87th.

Goalies_Minnesota, Bobby Shuttleworth, John Alvbaage; Kansas City, Tim Melia, Andrew Dykstra.

Yellow Cards_Jome, Minnesota, 7th; Feilhaber, Kansas City, 12th; Warner, Minnesota, 23rd; Shuttleworth, Minnesota, 43rd; Melia, Kansas City, 44th.

Referee_Jorge Gonzalez. Assistant Referees_Jeff Hosking, Danny Thornberry. 4th Official— Allen Chapman.

A— (20,361)

___

Lineups

Minnesota_Bobby Shuttleworth; Marc Burch (Justin Davis, 64th), Brent Kallman, Jermaine Taylor, Jerome Thiesson; Ibson, Miguel Ibarra (Rasmus Schuller, 8th), Kevin Molino, Collen Warner; Ismaila Jome (Bashkim Kadrii, 64th), Christian Ramirez.

Kansas City_Tim Melia; Saad Abdul-Salaam, Matt Besler, Ike Opara, Seth Sinovic; Latif Blessing (Daniel Salloi, 75th), Benny Feilhaber, Jimmy Medranda (Soni Mustivar, 67th), Ilie Sanchez; Gerso Fernandes, Soony Saad (Dom Dwyer, 62nd).

