Midfielder Zobnin latest Russian ruled out of Confed Cup

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 5:38 am 06/06/2017 05:38am
MOSCOW (AP) — Midfielder Roman Zobnin became the fifth Russian player to be ruled out of the Confederations Cup because of injury.

The Russian Football Union says Zobnin damaged cruciate and lateral ligaments in his right knee during Monday’s 3-0 friendly win over Hungary. The RFU says he is heading to Rome for treatment and “will not take part in the Confederations Cup.”

Knee ligament injuries can take more than six months to heal.

The 23-year-old Zobnin has started Russia’s last seven games and was a key player in Spartak Moscow’s run to the Russian league title this season.

Out of its original 30-man provisional squad, Russia has also lost midfielder Alan Dzagoev, forward Artyom Dzyuba, naturalized Brazilian right back Mario Fernandes and goalkeeper Andrei Lunyov to various injuries.

