Mancosu’s late goal lifts Impact to 1-1 tie with Sporting KC

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 10:32 pm 06/10/2017 10:32pm
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Matteo Mancosu scored a late goal to help the short-handed Montreal Impact to a 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Evan Bush had four saves — including a diving stop of Benny Feilhaber’s shot in the opening minutes — for Montreal (4-4-5). The Impact are without seven players on international duty.

Mancuso ran after a free ball and, from just inside the box, chipped it over the head of a charging Tim Melia into the corner of the net to make it 1-1 in the 82nd minute.

Gerso Fernandes gave Sporting KC (7-4-5) a 1-0 lead in the 24th, running onto a long arcing pass by Ilie Sanchez, shielding off Kyle Fisher and side-netting a running half-volley.

Melia had six saves for Sporting KC, which is 13-0-4 in its last 17 home matches.

