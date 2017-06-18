502

MLS News

Gordon strikes late again…

Gordon strikes late again in Rapids’ 2-1 win over Timbers

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 12:03 am 06/18/2017 12:03am
Colorado Rapids forward Alan Gordon celebrates after scoring the go-ahead goal against the Portland Timbers during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Commerce City, Colo. The Rapids won 2-1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Alan Gordon came on in the 80th minute and scored nine minutes later to give the Colorado Rapids a 2-1 comeback victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

Gordon headed in a cross over a defender for his second straight late winner in MLS play. He ripped off his jersey and went into the crowd to celebrate, for which he was given a yellow card.

On June 3, Gordon entered late and scored in the 86th in a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Crew.

Colorado tied it on Dominique Badji’s fourth goal of the season in the 51st minute. Kevin Doyle threaded a pass between two defenders, and Badji chipped it over charging goalkeeper Jake Gleeson.

Sebastian Blanco gave Portland (7-6-3) the lead in the 18th.

The Rapids (5-8-1) have won three straight MLS matches.

