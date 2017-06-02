Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Eduardo Rodriguez on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Brandon Workman from Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent RHP Jake Petricka to Charlotte (IL) for a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Shawn Armstrong to Columbus (IL). Placed OF Lonnie Chisenhall on the 10-day DL. Reinstated RHP Corey Kluber from the 10-day DL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled OF Paulo Orlando from Omaha (PCL) and placed him on the 60-day DL. Optioned SS Hunter Dozier to Omaha.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Ryan Pressly to Rochester (IL). Designated LHP Jason Wheeler for assignment. Agreed to terms with C Yeison Perez on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent 1B Greg Bird to Tampa (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated 2B Brad Miller from the 10-day DL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Designated RHP Sam Dyson for assignment. Reinstated RHP Jose Leclerc from the 10-day DL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Glenn Sparkman to Dunedin (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated OF Emilio Bonifacio for assignment. Optioned INF Jace Peterson and RHP Matt Wisler to Gwinnett (IL). Reinstated LHP Eric O’Flaherty and INF Adonis Garcia from the 10-day DL. Recalled INF Johan Camargo from Gwinnett.

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent LHP Tony Cingrani to Louisville (IL) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Brock Stewart to Oklahoma City (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned SS Gift Ngoepe to Indianapolis (IL). Designated 2B Alen Hanson for assignment. Recalled INFs Phil Gosselin and Max Moroff from Indianapolis. Sent RHP Jameson Taillon to Indianapolis for a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed INF Jedd Gyorko on paternity leave. Recalled OF Magneuris Sierra from Springfield (TL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated OF Justin Ruggiano for assignment. Selected the contract of OF Austin Slater from Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned 1B Jose Marmolejos to Harrisburg (EL). Transferred OF Adam Eaton to the 60-day DL.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released LHP Jeff McKenzie.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Sold the contract of RHP James Needy to the Miami Marlins.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Kody Kerski.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released LHP Andrew Chin.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed C Chase Patterson.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded 1B Alex Fink to Schaumburg for future considerations.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed OFs Ryan Fucci and Trent Leimkuehler. Released RHP Steve D’Amico.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHPs Austin Dubsky and John Lollar, 1B Marc Flores and SS Culver Plant.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed RB Joe Mixon to a four-year contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released WR Jeremy Maclin.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed G Dan Feeney to a four-year contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Agreed to terms with CB Marshon Lattimore, S Marcus Williams, RB Alvin Kamara, LB Alex Anzalone and DEs Trey Hendrickson and Al-Quadin Muhammad on four-year contracts.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed CB Nigel Tribune.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Named Barret Jackman development coach.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced American weightlifter Michael Nackoul accepted a four-year sanction for a non-analytical anti-doping rule violation.

SOCCER MLS

FC DALLAS — Suspended Dallas strength and conditioning coach Fabian Bazan for five games and issued an undisclosed fine for violating the MLS Bench Behavior Policy.

COLLEGE

LEES-MCRAE — Announced it will add men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs for the 2018-19 academic year.

LEHIGH — Promoted director of men’s basketball operations Noel Hightower to assistant coach.

NEW MEXICO — Announced the retirement of vice president of athletics Paul Krebs, effective June 30.

PURDUE — Named Mike Cassity director of high school football relations and Ryan Wallace and Kevin Wolthausen football quality control coaches.