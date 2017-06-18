FC Dallas-Whitecaps, Sums

|Dallas
|0
1—1
Vancouver
|0
1—1
First half_None.
Second half_1, Dallas, Urruti, 8, 52nd minute. 2, Vancouver, Techera, 4, 74th.
Goalies_Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez; Vancouver, David Ousted.
Yellow Cards_Laba, Vancouver, 49th; Harris, Dallas, 91st.
Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees— Corey Rockwell, Jeff Hosking. 4th Official_Younes Marrakchi.
A_22,120 (22,120)
Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Maynor Figueroa, Hernan Grana, Atiba Harris, Matt Hedges; Kellyn Acosta, Michael Barrios (Ryan Hollingshead, 86th), Carlos Gruezo, Roland Lamah (Mauro Diaz, 68th); Tesho Akindele (Victor Ulloa, 87th), Maximiliano Urruti.
Vancouver_David Ousted; Jordan Harvey, Jakob Nerwinski, Tim Parker; Andrew Jacobson, Matias Laba, Brek Shea (Bernie Ibini Isei, 84th), Tony Tchani, Russell Teibert (Alphonso Davies, 59th); Fredy Montero, Cristian Techera.