Dynamo-Galaxy, Sums

First half_1, Houston, Manotas, 5, 22nd minute. 2, Los Angeles, Boateng, 2 (Alessandrini), 35th.
Second half_3, Houston, Elis, 6 (Garcia), 74th. 4, Los Angeles, Alessandrini, 7 (Jamieson IV), 96th.
Goalies_Houston, Tyler Deric, Joe Willis; Los Angeles, Clement Diop, Jon Kempin.
Yellow Cards_Elis, Houston, 58th; Leonardo, Houston, 69th; Manotas, Houston, 73rd; DeLaGarza, Houston, 91st; Smith, Los Angeles, 97th.
Referee_Hilario Grajeda. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Mike Rottersman. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.
A_25,667 (27,000)
Houston_Tyler Deric; Leonardo, DaMarcus Beasley (Dylan Remick, 64th), A.J. DeLaGarza, Adolfo Machado; Alex (Boniek Garcia, 46th), Juan Cabezas, Ricardo Clark; Mauro Manotas, Romell Quioto (Alberth Elis, 46th), Erick Torres.
Los Angeles_Clement Diop; Hugo Arellano, Ashley Cole, Dave Romney, Nathan Smith; Romain Alessandrini, Emmanuel Boateng, Rafael Garcia (Bradford Jamieson IV, 83rd), Joao Pedro; Jack McInerney (Jose Villarreal, 61st), Gyasi Zardes (Ariel Lassiter, 65th).