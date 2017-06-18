502

Dynamo-Galaxy, Sums

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 1:23 am 06/18/2017 01:23am
Houston 1 1—2
Los Angeles 1 1—2

First half_1, Houston, Manotas, 5, 22nd minute. 2, Los Angeles, Boateng, 2 (Alessandrini), 35th.

Second half_3, Houston, Elis, 6 (Garcia), 74th. 4, Los Angeles, Alessandrini, 7 (Jamieson IV), 96th.

Goalies_Houston, Tyler Deric, Joe Willis; Los Angeles, Clement Diop, Jon Kempin.

Yellow Cards_Elis, Houston, 58th; Leonardo, Houston, 69th; Manotas, Houston, 73rd; DeLaGarza, Houston, 91st; Smith, Los Angeles, 97th.

Referee_Hilario Grajeda. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Mike Rottersman. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

A_25,667 (27,000)

Lineups

Houston_Tyler Deric; Leonardo, DaMarcus Beasley (Dylan Remick, 64th), A.J. DeLaGarza, Adolfo Machado; Alex (Boniek Garcia, 46th), Juan Cabezas, Ricardo Clark; Mauro Manotas, Romell Quioto (Alberth Elis, 46th), Erick Torres.

Los Angeles_Clement Diop; Hugo Arellano, Ashley Cole, Dave Romney, Nathan Smith; Romain Alessandrini, Emmanuel Boateng, Rafael Garcia (Bradford Jamieson IV, 83rd), Joao Pedro; Jack McInerney (Jose Villarreal, 61st), Gyasi Zardes (Ariel Lassiter, 65th).

