MLS News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLS News » Down 2 men, Orlando…

Down 2 men, Orlando City holds on for 0-0 draw with Fire

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 10:30 pm 06/04/2017 10:30pm
Share

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Joe Bendik had six saves and Orlando City, playing two men down for nearly 30 minutes, held on for a 0-0 draw with the Chicago Fire on Sunday night.

It was Bendik’s fifth shutout of the season, despite being short-handed for almost 60 minutes and the Fire (7-3-4) taking 21 shots.

Orlando City was shown two straight red cards, the first coming in the 26th minute when Rafael Ramos collided with Brandon Vincent, and the second in the 66th when Antonio Nocerino was ejected after going in high on Matt Polster.

Chicago, which had its four-match winning streak snapped but is unbeaten in its last six, came away empty from several opportunities, drawing iron on multiple occasions.

Orlando City (7-5-3), which won six of seven to open the season, has just one win in its last eight matches.

The Fire had more shots on goal (six) than Orlando City had total shots (five).

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News MLS News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLS News » Down 2 men, Orlando…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Best DC-area food and drink festivals

Love wine, beer or BBQ? Check out these fun festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLS News