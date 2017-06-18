502

Alessandrini’s late goal lifts Galaxy to 2-2 tie with Dynamo

June 18, 2017
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Romain Alessandrini scored in stoppage time and the Los Angeles Galaxy rallied for a 2-2 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.

Alessandrini poked a cross past Bradford Jamieson in the fourth minute of injury time. The Dynamo (7-6-3) pleaded for an offside call, but the goal stood.

From the top of the 6-yard box, Mauro Manotas punched home the rebound of a shot by Demarcus Beasley to give Houston a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute, but the Galaxy’s Emmanuel Boateng side-stepped charging goalkeeper Tyler Deric and put a left footer into the open net to tie it going into halftime. Alberth Elis, on the right flank, ran under a long, arcing pass from Boniek Garcia, raced past a defender and chipped in to put the Dynamo back in front in the 74th minute.

Los Angeles (5-5-4) is unbeaten in its last seven, dating to a 3-0 loss at Seattle on April 23.

Houston is winless (six losses and two ties) on the road this season.

