Accam has hat trick and assist, Fire top Orlando City 4-1

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 10:48 pm 06/24/2017 10:48pm
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — David Accam had his first MLS hat trick and added an assist to help the Chicago Fire beat Orlando City for the first time in league play, 4-0 on Saturday night.

Accam scored twice in the opening eight minutes, the first coming in the third minute off a cross from Matt Polster. In the eighth, he got behind the defense after a long pass from Bastian Schweinsteiger and easily scored.

In the 52nd, Accam picked up an assist with a short pass between two defenders to league scoring leader Nemanja Nikolic, who put the ball in from the right side for his 14th goal.

Playing his third MLS season, Accam completed the hat trick with his 10th goal of the season on a penalty kick in the 63rd after he was taken down in the box by Scott Sutter.

Chicago (10-3-4) extended its unbeaten streak to nine and is undefeated in 12 home matches, including a team-record seven home victories in a row this year. Orlando (7-6-5), which did not have a shot on target, is 1-5-2 on the road.

The Fire’s only previous competitive win against Orlando came in the 2015 U.S. Open Cup.

