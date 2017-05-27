MLS News

Union-Real Salt Lake, Sums

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 10:20 pm 05/27/2017 10:20pm
Philadelphia 0 0—0
Real Salt Lake 1 0—1

First half_1, Real Salt Lake, Plata, 0 (Savarino), 36th minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, John McCarthy; Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando, Matt Van Oekel.

Yellow Cards_Silva, Real Salt Lake, 28th; Wingert, Real Salt Lake, 51st; Onyewu, Philadelphia, 70th; Bedoya, Philadelphia, 77th.

Referee_Fotis Bazakos.

___

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Fabinho, Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Oguchi Onyewu; Ilsinho (Marcus Epps, 83rd), Alejandro Bedoya, Haris Medunjanin, Fafa Picault (Jay Simpson, 61st), Chris Pontius (Roland Alberg, 71st); C.J. Sapong.

Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Tony Beltran, Aaron Maund, Chris Schuler, Chris Wingert; Sunny, Luke Mulholland, Albert Rusnak, Jefferson Savarino (Omar Holness, 88th), Luis Silva (Yura Movsisyan, 64th); Joao Plata (Justin Schmidt, 90th).

