Union-Real Salt Lake, Sums

|Philadelphia
|0
|0—0
|Real Salt Lake
|1
|0—1
First half_1, Real Salt Lake, Plata, 0 (Savarino), 36th minute.
Second half_None.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, John McCarthy; Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando, Matt Van Oekel.
Yellow Cards_Silva, Real Salt Lake, 28th; Wingert, Real Salt Lake, 51st; Onyewu, Philadelphia, 70th; Bedoya, Philadelphia, 77th.
Referee_Fotis Bazakos.
___
Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Fabinho, Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Oguchi Onyewu; Ilsinho (Marcus Epps, 83rd), Alejandro Bedoya, Haris Medunjanin, Fafa Picault (Jay Simpson, 61st), Chris Pontius (Roland Alberg, 71st); C.J. Sapong.
Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Tony Beltran, Aaron Maund, Chris Schuler, Chris Wingert; Sunny, Luke Mulholland, Albert Rusnak, Jefferson Savarino (Omar Holness, 88th), Luis Silva (Yura Movsisyan, 64th); Joao Plata (Justin Schmidt, 90th).