Toronto FC’s 6-game win streak ends, ties Red Bulls 1-1

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 10:04 pm 05/19/2017 10:04pm
Toronto FC midfielder Benoit Cheyrou, left, runs while celebrating after scoring a goal on New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Benoit Cheyrou scored on a diving header in the 70th minute and Toronto FC salvaged a 1-1 tie with the New York Red Bulls on Friday night, ending the Canadian team’s franchise-record winning streak at six games.

Toronto FC (7-1-5) had three good scoring chances in the final 10 minutes for the first seven-game winning streak in the MLS since the 2012 season. Jozy Altidore’s penalty kick was blocked by Luis Robles in the 81st minute. On the previous play, Altidore tried to chip the keeper but it went wide and Tosaint Ricketts was knocked down in the penalty area chasing the loose ball.

In the 84th minute, Ricketts controlled a long pass with his chest on a breakaway but his shot hit the crossbar. Then Ricketts appeared to score in the 89th but it was whistled back for an offside call.

New York (5-6-2) snapped a three-game losing streak. In the 38th minute, Sacha Kljestan’s free kick was headed across goal by Fredrik Gulbrandsen and Wright-Phillips finished it with a bicycle kick to open the scoring.

