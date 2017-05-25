MLS News

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 6:58 pm 05/25/2017 06:58pm
BASEBALL
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed OF Lonnie Chisenhall on the 7-day DL, retroactive to May 23.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Daniel Wright from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned RHP Brooks Pounders to Salt Lake.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Jacoby Ellsbury on the 7-day DL. Recalled INF-OF Rob Refsnyder from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RHP Tommy Hunter from the 10-day DL. Placed RHP Jumbo Diaz on the 10-day DL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated RHP Josh Collmenter for assignment. Recalled RHP Matt Wisler from Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed RHP Jake Buchanan off waivers from the Chicago Cubs. Designated 1B-OF Peter O’Brien for assignment. Placed LHP Amir Garrett on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 24.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Kenta Maeda from the 10-day DL. Placed OF Joc Pederson on the 7-day DL, retroactive to May 24.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Adam Morgan to Lehigh Valley (IL). Activated RHP Jeanmar Gomez from the 10-day DL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated OF Gregory Polanco from the 10-day DL. Optioned OF Danny Ortiz to Indianapolis (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Selected the contract of RHP Dinelson Lamet from El Paso (PCL). Optioned INF Carlos Asuaje to El Paso.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released C Blake Grant-Parks, OF Cameron Monger and RHP Kyle Westwood.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHP Keith Couch. Placed RHP Matt Larkins on the inactive list.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Announced the franchise was sold to University Sports and Entertainment, LLC by Larry Hall.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Named Travis Schlenk general manager and director of basketball operations.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Named John Thomas vice president of community engagement.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S Budda Baker.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Added TE Alex Gray to practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Gerald Hodges. Released CB Charles Gaines. Named Pete Harris Northeast area sccout, Chris Marrow pro scout and Marcus Cooper BLESTO scout.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Added DE Efe Obada to practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Agreed to terms WR Victor Cruz on a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Rodney Adams and DE Ifeadi Odenigbo.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Andrew Hawkins.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Added Alex Jenkins to practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DE Devin Taylor and S Duke Ihenacho. Terminated the contract of S Raheem Moore. Waived LB Ishaq Williams.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Added LB Eric Nzeocha to practice squad.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed OL Jean-Simon Roy, LB Christophe Mulumba, DB Jordan Hoover, DE Kwaku Boateng, OL Kwabena Asare and DE Mark Mackie.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Victor Antipin to a one-year, entry-level contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Named Steve Ott assistant coach.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS — Suspended New York D Michael Murillo one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for violent conduct in a May 19 match against Toronto FC. Suspended Real Salt Lake M Kyle Beckerman one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for violent conduct during a May 20 match against Seattle. Suspended New England D Benjamin Angoua one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for violent conduct in May 21 match against Columbus. Fined D.C. United F Jose Ortizan undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment during a May 20 match against Chicago.

U.S. Soccer Federation

USSF — Named Djorn Buchholz executive director for the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

COLLEGE

CHATTANOOGA — Named Aaron Fuss men’s assistant basketball coach, Roman DiPasquale men’s basketball video coordinator and Tyler Dobratz men’s basketball athletic performance.

AUSTIN PEAY — Named Roman Tubner and Teonna Jewell women’s assistant basketball coaches.

DELAWARE — Named Ben DeLuca men’s lacrosse coach.

MARQUETTE — Promoted Jake Presutti to director of basketball operations & video coordination.

RUTGERS — Announced the resignation of women’s rowing coach Max Borghard.

VALPARAISO — Announced it accepted an invitation to join the Missouri Valley Conference, effective July 1.

YALE — Named Tobe Carberry men’s assistant basketball coach.

MLS News