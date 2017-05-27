MLS News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLS News » Revolution-Red Bulls, Sums

Revolution-Red Bulls, Sums

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 11:11 pm 05/27/2017 11:11pm
Share
New England 1 0—1
New York 0 2—2

First half_1, New England, Nguyen, 10 (penalty kick), 9th minute.

Second half_2, New York, Wright-Phillips, 6, 47th. 3, New York, Royer, 6 (Lawrence), 74th.

Goalies_New England, Cody Cropper, Brad Knighton; New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_Watson, New England, 39th; Martins, New York, 79th; Muyl, New York, 88th; Kouassi, New England, 94th; Bunbury, New England, 97th.

Referee_Ismail Elfath.

___

Lineups

New England_Cody Cropper; Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Chris Tierney, Je-Vaughn Watson (Teal Bunbury, 82nd), London Woodberry; Diego Fagundez, Gershon Koffie (Scott Caldwell, 79th), Xavier Kouassi, Lee Nguyen, Kelyn Rowe; Kei Kamara (Juan Agudelo, 66th).

New York_Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence, Damien Perrinelle; Sean Akira Davis, Sacha Kljestan, Aaron Long (Connor Lade, 86th), Felipe Martins, Daniel Royer (Alex Muyl, 79th), Sal Zizzo; Michele Grella (Gonzalo Veron, 70th), Bradley Wright-Phillips.

Topics:
Latest News MLS News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLS News » Revolution-Red Bulls, Sums
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLS News