MLS News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLS News » Orlando City-Minnesota United, Sums

Orlando City-Minnesota United, Sums

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 10:20 pm 05/27/2017 10:20pm
Share
Orlando 0 0—0
Minnesota 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Minnesota, Ramirez, 14 (Venegas), 56th minute.

Goalies_Orlando, Joe Bendik, Josh Saunders; Minnesota, Bobby Shuttleworth, John Alvbaage.

Yellow Cards_Venegas, Minnesota, 38th; Cronin, Minnesota, 66th; Jome, Minnesota, 76th; Burch, Minnesota, 81st; Ibarra, Minnesota, 91st.

Referee_Nima Saghafi.

___

Lineups

Orlando_Joe Bendik; Jose Aja, Victor Giro, Will Johnson, Jonathan Spector, Scott Sutter; Luis Gil (Giles Barnes, 72nd), Antonio Nocerino (Cristian Higuita, 74th), Carlos Rivas; Cyle Larin, Matias Perez Garcia.

Minnesota_Bobby Shuttleworth; Marc Burch, Francisco Calvo, Brent Kallman, Jerome Thiesson; Ibson, Sam Cronin (Collen Warner, 77th), Miguel Ibarra, Johan Venegas (Jermaine Taylor, 86th); Ismaila Jome (Collin Martin, 79th), Christian Ramirez.

Topics:
Latest News MLS News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLS News » Orlando City-Minnesota United, Sums
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLS News