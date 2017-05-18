Orlando City-Earthquakes, Sums

|Orlando
|0
|1—1
|San Jose
|0
|1—1
First half_None.
Second half_1, Orlando, Rivas, 2 (Giro), 80th minute. 2, San Jose, Wondolowski, 8 (Thompson), 83rd.
Goalies_Orlando, Joe Bendik, Josh Saunders; San Jose, David Bingham, Andrew Tarbell.
Yellow Cards_Pereira, Orlando, 25th; Godoy, San Jose, 44th; Urena, San Jose, 62nd; Lima, San Jose, 68th; Ceren, San Jose, 70th.
Referee_Drew Fischer.
___
Orlando_Joe Bendik; Jose Aja, Victor Giro, Will Johnson, Leo Pereira, Scott Sutter; Servando Carrasco (Cristian Higuita, 85th), Luis Gil (Carlos Rivas, 63rd); Giles Barnes (Kaka, 63rd), Cyle Larin, Matias Perez Garcia.
San Jose_David Bingham; Victor Bernardez, Nick Lima, Kofi Sarkodie (Tommy Thompson, 82nd); Fatai Alashe (Darwin Ceren, 65th), Simon Dawkins (Danny Hoesen, 64th), Anibal Godoy, Jahmir Hyka, Florian Jungwirth; Marcos Urena, Chris Wondolowski.