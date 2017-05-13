MLS News

Gashi scores twice in Rapids’ 3-0 victory over Earthquakes

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017 6:26 pm 05/13/2017 06:26pm
San Jose Earthquakes forward Danny Hoesen, front, battles for control of the ball with Colorado Rapids midfielder Dillon Powers during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Shkelzen Gashi scored his first two goals of the season and the Colorado Rapids ended a seven-game winless streak with a 3-0 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

The Rapids (2-6-1) also snapped a three-game scoreless streak, and ended San Jose’s winning streak at two.

Gashi opened the scoring off Mohammed Saeid’s cross in the 29th minute.

Six minutes later, Dominique Badji, off a steal at midfield, took the ball downfield and scored just outside of the penalty box for his third goal of the season.

Badji added a dazzling assist while lying on the pitch, getting a pass to Gashi in the 56th minute, who scored from the top of the box.

Tim Howard made two saves in picking up the shutout.

San Jose dropped to 4-4-3.

