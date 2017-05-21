MLS News

Galaxy-Minnesota United, Sums

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 7:19 pm 05/21/2017 07:19pm
Los Angeles 1 1—2
Minnesota 0 1—1

First half_1, Los Angeles, Dos Santos, 5 (Alessandrini), 38th minute.

Second half_2, Minnesota, Ramirez, 11 (Cronin), 66th. 3, Los Angeles, Ramirez (own goal), 84th.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Brian Rowe, Jon Kempin; Minnesota, Bobby Shuttleworth, John Alvbaage.

Yellow Cards_Van Damme, Los Angeles, 47th; Steres, Los Angeles, 73rd; Ibarra, Minnesota, 74th; Alessandrini, Los Angeles, 79th; Dos Santos, Los Angeles, 93rd.

Referee_Chris Penso.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles_Brian Rowe; Ashley Cole, Dave Romney, Daniel Steres, Jelle Van Damme; Romain Alessandrini, Emmanuel Boateng (Raul Mendiola, 76th), Baggio Husidic (Rafael Garcia, 8th), Joao Pedro (Jaime Villarreal, 88th); Giovani Dos Santos, Gyasi Zardes.

Minnesota_Bobby Shuttleworth; Marc Burch, Francisco Calvo, Brent Kallman, Jerome Thiesson; Ibson, Sam Cronin, Miguel Ibarra (Ismaila Jome, 78th), Kevin Molino; Abu Danladi (Johan Venegas, 41st), Christian Ramirez.

