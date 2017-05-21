Galaxy-Minnesota United, Sums

|Los Angeles
|1
|1—2
|Minnesota
|0
|1—1
First half_1, Los Angeles, Dos Santos, 5 (Alessandrini), 38th minute.
Second half_2, Minnesota, Ramirez, 11 (Cronin), 66th. 3, Los Angeles, Ramirez (own goal), 84th.
Goalies_Los Angeles, Brian Rowe, Jon Kempin; Minnesota, Bobby Shuttleworth, John Alvbaage.
Yellow Cards_Van Damme, Los Angeles, 47th; Steres, Los Angeles, 73rd; Ibarra, Minnesota, 74th; Alessandrini, Los Angeles, 79th; Dos Santos, Los Angeles, 93rd.
Referee_Chris Penso.
___
Los Angeles_Brian Rowe; Ashley Cole, Dave Romney, Daniel Steres, Jelle Van Damme; Romain Alessandrini, Emmanuel Boateng (Raul Mendiola, 76th), Baggio Husidic (Rafael Garcia, 8th), Joao Pedro (Jaime Villarreal, 88th); Giovani Dos Santos, Gyasi Zardes.
Minnesota_Bobby Shuttleworth; Marc Burch, Francisco Calvo, Brent Kallman, Jerome Thiesson; Ibson, Sam Cronin, Miguel Ibarra (Ismaila Jome, 78th), Kevin Molino; Abu Danladi (Johan Venegas, 41st), Christian Ramirez.