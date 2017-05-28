MLS News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLS News » Dynamo-FC Dallas, Sums

Dynamo-FC Dallas, Sums

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 10:30 pm 05/28/2017 10:30pm
Share
Houston 0 0—0
Dallas 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Houston, Tyler Deric, Joe Willis; Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Chris Seitz.

Yellow Cards_Clark, Houston, 17th; Cabezas, Houston, 83rd; Deric, Houston, 93rd.

Referee_Jair Marrufo.

___

Lineups

Houston_Tyler Deric; Leonardo (Jalil Anibaba, 78th), DaMarcus Beasley, A.J. DeLaGarza, Adolfo Machado; Alex, Juan Cabezas, Ricardo Clark; Alberth Elis (Vicente Sanchez, 64th), Mauro Manotas (Andrew Wenger, 76th), Erick Torres.

Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Maynor Figueroa, Hernan Grana, Matt Hedges, Walker Zimmermann (Atiba Harris, 24th); Kellyn Acosta, Michael Barrios, Carlos Gruezo, Roland Lamah (Mauro Diaz, 81st); Cristian Colman (Tesho Akindele, 74th), Maximiliano Urruti.

Topics:
Latest News MLS News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLS News » Dynamo-FC Dallas, Sums
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLS News