Dynamo-Atlanta United, Sums

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 10:19 pm 05/20/2017 10:19pm
Houston 0 1—1
Atlanta 2 2—4

First half_1, Atlanta, Almiron, 2 (Asad), 30th minute. 2, Atlanta, Almiron, 3 (Asad), 42nd.

Second half_3, Atlanta, Gressel, 1, 76th. 4, Atlanta, Almiron, 4 (penalty kick), 80th. 5, Houston, Torres, 16 (penalty kick), 90th.

Goalies_Houston, Joe Willis, Tyler Deric; Atlanta, Alec Kann, Kyle Reynish.

Yellow Cards_Garza, Atlanta, 53rd; DeLaGarza, Houston, 54th; Machado, Houston, 59th.

Referee_Allen Chapman.

___

Lineups

Houston_Joe Willis; Leonardo, DaMarcus Beasley, A.J. DeLaGarza, Adolfo Machado, Dylan Remick (Romell Quioto, 63rd); Alex (Erick Torres, 69th), Juan Cabezas, Boniek Garcia, Andrew Wenger (Ricardo Clark, 76th); Mauro Manotas.

Atlanta_Alec Kann; Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz, Tyrone Mears, Michael Parkhurst; Yamil Asad, Carlos Carmona, Gregory Garza, Julian Gressel (Kevin Kratz, 80th); Miguel Almiron (Andrew Carleton, 86th), Hector Villalba (Kenwyne Jones, 83rd).

