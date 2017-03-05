9:55 am, March 5, 2017
US officials to hold meeting on Alberta Clipper pipeline

By The Associated Press March 5, 2017 9:47 am 03/05/2017 09:47am
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — State Department officials will come to Minnesota on Tuesday to hold the only public meeting on a draft environmental review for the final segment of Enbridge Energy’s project to boost the capacity of its Alberta Clipper pipeline.

The line carries Canadian tar sands oil across northern Minnesota to Superior, Wisconsin. The line requires a presidential permit because the last remaining segment crosses the U.S.-Canadian border in North Dakota.

The State Department’s four-year review concluded found that there would be no significant environmental impacts from completing the project.

But tribal and climate change activists dispute that. They’re gearing up for the meeting in the northern Minnesota city of Bemidji. They plan to hold a “Sustainability Summit,” then rally before the meeting at the Sanford Center arena.

