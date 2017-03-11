7:11 pm, March 11, 2017
Toronto FC-Union, Sums

Toronto FC-Union, Sums

By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 6:52 pm
Toronto 1 1—2
Philadelphia 1 1—2

First half_1, Philadelphia, Simpson, 0 (Pontius), 11th minute. 2, Toronto, Altidore, 0 (penalty kick), 47th.

Second half_3, Toronto, Morrow, 0 (Bradley), 71st. 4, Philadelphia, Sapong, 0 (Pontius), 73rd.

Goalies_Toronto, Clint Irwin, Alex Bono; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, John McCarthy.

Yellow Cards_Zavaleta, Toronto, 52nd; Fabinho, Philadelphia, 53rd; Cooper, Toronto, 57th.

Referee_Mark Geiger.

___

Lineups

Toronto_Clint Irwin; Nick Hagglund, Drew Moor, Justin Morrow, Eriq Zavaleta; Michael Bradley, Armando Cooper (Jonathan Osorio, 0th), Tsubasa Endoh (Chris Mavinga, 0th), Victor Vazquez; Jozy Altidore, Sebastian Giovinco (Tosaint Ricketts, 0th).

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Fabinho, Richie Marquez, Oguchi Onyewu, Keegan Rosenberry; Alejandro Bedoya, Fabian Herbers (Fafa Picault, 0th), Derrick Jones, Haris Medunjanin, Chris Pontius (Roland Alberg, 0th); Jay Simpson (C.J. Sapong, 0th).

