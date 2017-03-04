Toronto FC-Real Salt Lake, Sums

|Toronto
|0
|0—0
|Real Salt Lake
|0
|0—0
First half_None.
Second half_None.
Goalies_Toronto, Clint Irwin, Alex Bono; Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando, Matt Van Oekel.
Yellow Cards_Schuler, Real Salt Lake, 23rd; Rimando, Real Salt Lake, 29th; Hagglund, Toronto, 44th; Beitashour, Toronto, 53rd; Sunny, Real Salt Lake, 72nd; Giovinco, Toronto, 82nd; Altidore, Toronto, 93rd.
Referee_Allen Chapman.
___
Toronto_Clint Irwin; Steven Beitashour, Nick Hagglund, Drew Moor, Justin Morrow, Eriq Zavaleta; Michael Bradley, Armando Cooper (Marky Delgado, 0th), Jonathan Osorio (Victor Vazquez, 0th); Jozy Altidore, Sebastian Giovinco.
Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Tony Beltran, David Horst, Chris Schuler, Chris Wingert; Sunny (Luke Mulholland, 0th), Jordan Allen (Ricardo Velazco, 0th), Kyle Beckerman, Albert Rusnak; Yura Movsisyan (Chad Barrett, 0th), Joao Plata.