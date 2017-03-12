9:43 pm, March 12, 2017
Timbers-Galaxy, Sums

By The Associated Press March 12, 2017 9:23 pm 03/12/2017 09:23pm
Portland 1 0—1
Los Angeles 0 0—0

First half_1, Portland, Chara, 0 (Valeri), 8th minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Portland, Jake Gleeson, Jeff Attinella; Los Angeles, Clement Diop, Brian Rowe.

Yellow Cards_Nagbe, Portland, 24th; Van Damme, Los Angeles, 31st; Garcia, Los Angeles, 52nd; Powell, Portland, 75th.

Red Cards_Van Damme, Los Angeles, 34th.

Referee_Baldomero Toledo.

___

Lineups

Portland_Jake Gleeson; Marco Farfan, Roy Miller, Alvas Powell; Sebastian Blanco (Dairon Asprilla, 0th), Diego Chara, David Guzman (Ben Zemanski, 0th), Lawrence Olum, Diego Valeri (Darren Mattocks, 0th); Fanendo Adi, Darlington Nagbe.

Los Angeles_Clement Diop; Nathan Smith, Daniel Steres, Jelle Van Damme; Romain Alessandrini, Rafael Garcia, Baggio Husidic (Bradley Diallo, 0th), Sebastian Lletget, Joao Pedro; Giovani Dos Santos (Emmanuel Boateng, 0th), Jack McBean (Jose Villarreal, 0th).

