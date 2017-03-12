Timbers-Galaxy, Sums

|Portland
|1
|0—1
|Los Angeles
|0
|0—0
First half_1, Portland, Chara, 0 (Valeri), 8th minute.
Second half_None.
Goalies_Portland, Jake Gleeson, Jeff Attinella; Los Angeles, Clement Diop, Brian Rowe.
Yellow Cards_Nagbe, Portland, 24th; Van Damme, Los Angeles, 31st; Garcia, Los Angeles, 52nd; Powell, Portland, 75th.
Red Cards_Van Damme, Los Angeles, 34th.
Referee_Baldomero Toledo.
___
Portland_Jake Gleeson; Marco Farfan, Roy Miller, Alvas Powell; Sebastian Blanco (Dairon Asprilla, 0th), Diego Chara, David Guzman (Ben Zemanski, 0th), Lawrence Olum, Diego Valeri (Darren Mattocks, 0th); Fanendo Adi, Darlington Nagbe.
Los Angeles_Clement Diop; Nathan Smith, Daniel Steres, Jelle Van Damme; Romain Alessandrini, Rafael Garcia, Baggio Husidic (Bradley Diallo, 0th), Sebastian Lletget, Joao Pedro; Giovani Dos Santos (Emmanuel Boateng, 0th), Jack McBean (Jose Villarreal, 0th).