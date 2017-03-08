1:02 pm, March 8, 2017
Tim Kaine’s son arrested protesting against pro-Trump rally

By The Associated Press March 8, 2017 12:51 pm 03/08/2017 12:51pm
This photo provided by the Ramsay County Sheriff's Offfice in St. Paul, Minn., shows Linwood Kaine, the youngest son of U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine. Kaine was one of several people arrested Saturday, March 4, 2017, during a counter protest at a rally in support of President Donald Trump at the State Capitol rotunda in St. Paul. (Ramsay County Sheriff's Office via AP)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The youngest son of U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, who was Hillary Clinton’s running mate last year, was one of six people arrested while protesting against a rally in support of President Donald Trump at the Minnesota state Capitol building last weekend.

The protesters clashed with hundreds of Trump supporters who gathered at the Capitol rotunda in St. Paul on Saturday for one of several pro-Trump rallies held throughout the country.

Linwood “Woody” Kaine, of Minneapolis, and four other people were suspected of lighting a smoke bomb inside the Capitol, St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders said Wednesday. He said he didn’t know the circumstances surrounding the sixth arrest, which was made by state troopers.

Kaine, 24, ran from the scene and was arrested about a block away after he resisted arrest, was sprayed with a chemical irritant and was taken to the ground, according to police. Kaine was booked into the Ramsey County Jail on a recommended second-degree riot charge.

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office declined to file criminal charges, finding insufficient evidence to substantiate the charge, spokesman Dennis Gerhardstein said Wednesday. The St. Paul City Attorney’s Office was reviewing the case and didn’t immediately reply to a message seeking comment.

Tim Kaine, a St. Paul native who is now a senator representing Virginia, and his wife, Anne Holton, released a statement following their son’s arrest.

“We love that our three children have their own views and concerns about current political issues. They fully understand the responsibility to express those concerns peacefully,” they said.

