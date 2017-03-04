Revolution-Rapids, Sums

|New England
First half_None.
Second half_1, Colorado, Badji, 0 (Watts), 52nd minute.
Goalies_New England, Cody Cropper, Brad Knighton; Colorado, Zac MacMath, Cody Nobles Mizell.
Yellow Cards_Tierney, New England, 14th; Calvert, Colorado, 68th; Powers, Colorado, 69th; Cronin, Colorado, 75th; Kamara, New England, 79th.
Referee_Jose Carlos Rivero.
New England_Cody Cropper; Benjamin Angoua, Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Andrew Farrell, Chris Tierney (Je-Vaughn Watson, 0th); Scott Caldwell, Diego Fagundez, Lee Nguyen (Daigo Kobayashi, 0th), Kelyn Rowe; Juan Agudelo (Teal Bunbury, 0th), Kei Kamara.
Colorado_Zac MacMath; Marc Burch, Marlon Hairston (Caleb Calvert, 0th), Eric Miller, Axel Sjoberg, Jared Watts; Mike Azira, Sam Cronin, Dillon Powers (Dillon Serna, 0th); Dominique Badji (Alan Gordon, 0th), Kevin Doyle.