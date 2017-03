By The Associated Press

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — The New York Red Bulls signed goalkeeper Kyle Reynish and traded him to Atlanta United.

In announcing the deal Wednesday, the Red Bulls said they would receiver Atlanta’s fourth-round pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft.

Reynish spent the last two seasons with the Red Bulls. He trained with Atlanta United in the preseason.

The Red Bulls will be in Atlanta this weekend to face Atlanta United in the club’s inaugural match this Sunday.