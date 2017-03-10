11:38 pm, March 10, 2017
Kerr says Curry, Klay, Green, Iguodala will rest vs Spurs

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 11:24 pm
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, front right, works between Minnesota Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica, left, of Serbia, and Gorgui Dieng, of Senegal, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 10, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The showdown between the top two teams in the Western Conference is going to be lacking a whole lot of star power.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala all will sit out the nationally televised game on Saturday night in San Antonio against the second-seeded Spurs.

Kerr made the announcement after the weary Warriors lost for the fourth time in six games, 103-102 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Golden State is at the tail end of a stretch of eight games in 13 days in eight different cities, a scheduling quirk Kerr says he’s never seen before.

The Spurs will be short-handed as well. Kawhi Leonard will miss the game after being entered in the NBA’s concussion protocol.

