Zimmerman makes US debut…

Zimmerman makes US debut as Arena changes 9 starters

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 7:30 pm 02/03/2017 07:30pm
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Defender Walker Zimmerman made his international debut as U.S. coach Bruce Arena changed nine starters for Friday’s exhibition against Jamaica, the last match for the Americans before they resume World Cup qualifying.

Right back Graham Zusi and central defender Steve Birnbaum were the only holdovers from the starting lineup in last weekend’s 0-0 tie against Serbia.

Making his third appearance, Luis Robles replaced goalkeeper Nick Rimando. Zimmerman took over from Chad Marshall in central defense and Jorge Villafana, who made his debut as a second-half substitute Sunday, replaced Greg Garza at left back.

Midfielders Sebastian Lletget and Chris Pontius also got their first starts after making debuts last weekend. Also in the midfield, McCarty made his first appearance since January 2011 and Benny Feilhaber got his first start since January 2012.

Juan Agudelo and Jordan Morris started up front, as Jozy Altidore began on the bench along with fellow veteran Michael Bradley. Zusi captained the team for the first time.

Zimmerman makes US debut…
