Thursday’s Sports Transactions

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Jack Snodgrass and RHP Keith Couch.
OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Released INF Michael Mastroberti and C Jonathan Salcedo.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
BROOKLYN NETS — Waived G Marcus Thornton.
DETROIT PISTONS — Recalled F Henry Ellenson and G Michael Gbinije from Grand Rapids (NBADL).
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Acquired Fs Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott from Chicago for G Cameron Payne, C Joffrey Lauvergne, G Anthony Morrow and a 2018 second-round draft pick.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Named Scott Berchtold special assistant and Derek Boyko vice president of communications.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed OT Pierce Burton.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Darrell Hazell wide receivers coach and Derik Keyes assistant strength and conditioning.
NEW YORK JETS — Released OT Breno Giacomini and PK Nick Folk.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with Gr Jeff Glass on a two-year contract through the 2017-18 season.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned F Dylan Sadowy from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (EXCHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Acquired D Ron Hainsey from Carolina for F Danny Kristo and a 2017 second-round draft pick.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Travis Boyd to Hershey (AHL). Recalled F Riley Barber and D Aaron Ness from the Hershey.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned D Matt Caito to Toledo (ECHL).
STOCKTON HEAT — Lent G Tom McCollum to Adirondack (ECHL).
ECHL — Approved the transfer of ownership of the Allen Americans Hockey Club from Steven Brothers Sports Management Group to Reading Royals owner Jack Gulati effective immediately.
ALASKA ACES — Announced the franchise will shut down after the current season.
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Announced F Eric Robinson was assigned to the team by Springfield (AHL). Signed RW Wade Murphy to an amateur tryout agreement.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Ben Sweat.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Aaron Jones.