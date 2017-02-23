5:08 pm, February 23, 2017
Thursday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 5:01 pm 02/23/2017 05:01pm
BASEBALL
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Jack Snodgrass and RHP Keith Couch.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Released INF Michael Mastroberti and C Jonathan Salcedo.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Waived G Marcus Thornton.

DETROIT PISTONS — Recalled F Henry Ellenson and G Michael Gbinije from Grand Rapids (NBADL).

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Acquired Fs Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott from Chicago for G Cameron Payne, C Joffrey Lauvergne, G Anthony Morrow and a 2018 second-round draft pick.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Named Scott Berchtold special assistant and Derek Boyko vice president of communications.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed OT Pierce Burton.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Darrell Hazell wide receivers coach and Derik Keyes assistant strength and conditioning.

NEW YORK JETS — Released OT Breno Giacomini and PK Nick Folk.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with Gr Jeff Glass on a two-year contract through the 2017-18 season.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned F Dylan Sadowy from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (EXCHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Acquired D Ron Hainsey from Carolina for F Danny Kristo and a 2017 second-round draft pick.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Travis Boyd to Hershey (AHL). Recalled F Riley Barber and D Aaron Ness from the Hershey.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned D Matt Caito to Toledo (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Lent G Tom McCollum to Adirondack (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Approved the transfer of ownership of the Allen Americans Hockey Club from Steven Brothers Sports Management Group to Reading Royals owner Jack Gulati effective immediately.

ALASKA ACES — Announced the franchise will shut down after the current season.

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Announced F Eric Robinson was assigned to the team by Springfield (AHL). Signed RW Wade Murphy to an amateur tryout agreement.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Ben Sweat.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Aaron Jones.

