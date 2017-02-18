9:30 am, February 18, 2017
Substitute Gameiro scores 3 for Atletico in 6 minutes

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 9:16 am 02/18/2017 09:16am
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Substitute Kevin Gameiro scored three goals in a six-minute span to power Atletico Madrid to a 4-1 win at Sporting Gijon in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Gameiro had scored six goals in 21 previous league appearances this season, with Fernando Torres starting in recent weeks.

But with Torres misfiring and Atletico struggling to break the deadlock at 1-1, coach Diego Simeone sent Gameiro on in the 62nd minute at El Molinon Stadium.

The French striker put the visitors back in front in the 80th when he received Antoine Griezmann’s brilliant side-footed pass and rounded the goalkeeper to score.

Gameiro fired in a second goal only a minute later and got his hat trick when he received a long ball behind the defense in the 85th.

Atletico’s Yannick Carrasco opened the scoring seconds after halftime, but Sergio Alvarez leveled for Sporting moments later.

Sporting remained the more aggressive team and had Atletico pinned in its area until Griezmann found Gameiro to turn the match around.

Atletico remained in fourth place at one point behind Sevilla and four points behind leader Real Madrid.

Madrid hosts Espanyol later Saturday.

