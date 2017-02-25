Ryan Dungey wins AMA Supercross race in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Ryan Dungey raced to his second AMA Supercross victory of the season and 33rd overall 450SX Class win Saturday night at the Georgia Dome.

The KTM star from Minnesota increased his lead in the season standings to 25 points over KTM’s Marvin Musquin and 27 in front of Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac.

“The start (was key), for sure. I was really able to drive off the gate good and held it into the corner” Dungey said. “As all the guys shot wide I was able to tuck under and get the holeshot. This track was key for that, it was very hard to really make a lot of time on guys. I wanted to get out front and we did that. I saw Eli coming at the end, but wanted to just keep things easy (on myself). A win is a win.”

Dungey won for the fifth time in the dome.

Tomac, the winner of three of the previous four events, was second Saturday.

KTM’s Blake Baggett finished third.

Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne won the Eastern Regional 250SK race for his first career victory.

“I can’t explain the feeling,” Osborne said. “It hits home. I’ve worked so hard for this and there are hundreds of people that helped get me to this point.”

Osborne took the season lead, two points ahead of ahead of Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy.

KTM’s Alex Martin was second, followed by Yamaha’s Colt Nichols. Savatgy, the winner last week in the opener in Minneapolis, was fourth.