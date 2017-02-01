9:29 am, February 1, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

MLS News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLS News » Prosecutor: Couple charged in…

Prosecutor: Couple charged in son’s death maybe fled the US

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 8:55 am 02/01/2017 08:55am
Share

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A prosecutor says a Minnesota couple charged in the death of their 7-year-old son may have absconded to New Zealand.

Timothy and Sarah Johnson are accused of gross misdemeanor child neglect for failing to get medical help for their adopted son, Seth, who died in March 2015.

The Johnsons didn’t show up at their first court appearance Tuesday in Hennepin County. Assistant Hennepin County Attorney John Halla told Judge Gina Brandt that the couple has moved to New Zealand. Brandt issued warrants for their arrests.

Criminal complaints say Seth had an inflamed pancreas, possible infections and bruises on his body when he died. The Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2kReJx5 ) reports the Johnsons told investigators they relied on their own research to deal with Seth’s illness and didn’t want him on any medication.

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News MLS News National News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLS News » Prosecutor: Couple charged in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

MLS News