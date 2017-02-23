2:09 pm, February 23, 2017
68° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

MLS News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLS News » LA Galaxy's reserve team…

LA Galaxy’s reserve team to hold open tryouts in England

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 1:38 pm 02/23/2017 01:38pm
Share

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — The LA Galaxy’s reserve team will hold open tryouts in England this spring in an attempt to find overlooked talent for the Major League Soccer franchise.

The LA Galaxy II announced the tryouts Wednesday.

Players between 16 and 25 years old will be welcomed in London on May 31 and June 1 and in Manchester on June 3-4. At least five players from each city will be selected and flown to the Galaxy’s training complex in suburban Los Angeles for another week of trials.

Former England captain David Beckham leads a long list of prominent European talent that has suited up for the five-time MLS champion Galaxy.

Among the club’s English players, defender Ashley Cole is in his second season, while Steven Gerrard left the club last year.

Topics:
Latest News MLS News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLS News » LA Galaxy's reserve team…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New obsession: 'Infinity Mirrors' exhibit

Giant pumpkins, floating polka dotted orbs and tentacles are growing inside the Hirshhorn Collection.

Recommended
Latest

MLS News